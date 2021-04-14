AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,049,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 137,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

