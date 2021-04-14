Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,485.61

Abcam plc (LON:ABC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,485.61 ($19.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,362 ($17.79). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,428 ($18.66), with a volume of 408,455 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abcam currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,378.33 ($18.01).

The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,586.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,503.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,485.61.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

