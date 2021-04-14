Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 216.7% in March

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:ACP opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 123,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $7,377,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.