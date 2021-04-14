Abitshadow Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ABST)

Abitshadow Token (CURRENCY:ABST) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Abitshadow Token has a total market cap of $31,539.85 and $5,305.00 worth of Abitshadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abitshadow Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abitshadow Token has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00068876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00274341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.00750313 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,426.50 or 0.99724778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $530.58 or 0.00847593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Abitshadow Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,010,797 coins. Abitshadow Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialAbst and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abitshadow Token’s official website is abitshadow.com

