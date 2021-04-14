Abulaba Trading 63% Higher Over Last Week (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. Abulaba has a total market cap of $4,382.85 and $92.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00064271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.66 or 0.00680981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

