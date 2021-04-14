Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 199,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,975. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,046 shares of company stock worth $1,339,626 in the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.