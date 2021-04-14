Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.