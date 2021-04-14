Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.85 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 12,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $487.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,647,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after buying an additional 814,053 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,891,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

