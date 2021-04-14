Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.75

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANIOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

