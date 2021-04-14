Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.16

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $11.37. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 111,902 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $84,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

