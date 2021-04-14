Acies Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 21st

Acies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 21st. Acies Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ACACU opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77. Acies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

