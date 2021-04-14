Acme United (ACU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

ACU stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. Acme United has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

In related news, Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $747,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

