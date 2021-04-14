ACoconut (AC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $304,634.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00005425 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $304,634.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00057412 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.