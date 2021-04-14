Actinium Trading Up 22.3% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $36,093.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,192,650 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

