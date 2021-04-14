Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 168.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,609 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Acuity Brands worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 820.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $170.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $173.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

