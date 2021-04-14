Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.80 million and $3.96 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,739.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,337.22 or 0.03725256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00423575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $814.20 or 0.01297732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00514430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.06 or 0.00505354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.10 or 0.00355601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00033269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

