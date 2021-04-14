Adam Tomasi Sells 20,000 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $2,435,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 107,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLK. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allakos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 714,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allakos by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $39,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allakos by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

