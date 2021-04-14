Add.xyz Market Capitalization Achieves $3.59 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $425,625.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00673043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.