Addenda Capital Inc. Invests $50.66 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 617,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,657,000. West Fraser Timber comprises approximately 2.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Separately, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Several research firms recently commented on WFG. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:WFG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.39. 8,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,175. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $83.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

