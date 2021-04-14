adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €288.35 ($339.24).

ADS stock traded down €1.15 ($1.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €280.45 ($329.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,642 shares. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €280.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €281.21.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

