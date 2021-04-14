Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Adient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,229 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter worth $57,267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of ADNT opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

