Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $570.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.90. The company had a trading volume of 30,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.33. Adobe has a 1-year low of $325.21 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $246.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 687 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.