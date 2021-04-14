Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Adshares has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $46,999.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 103.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,867 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.