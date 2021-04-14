Adshares Trading Up 103.2% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 103.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $5.54 million and $46,999.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,576,867 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

