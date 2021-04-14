Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Position Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

