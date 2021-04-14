Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.98 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,258,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

