Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,400.00 and last traded at $2,359.72. Approximately 163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,355.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADYYF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,310.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,163.77.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

