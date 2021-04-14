AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Up 185.6% in March

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 185.6% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:IMPX remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,349. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at $3,636,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with a business or entity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.