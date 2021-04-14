Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.60

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 6913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $945.87 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.10 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $1,390,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aegion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

