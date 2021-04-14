aelf Market Cap Reaches $263.15 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $263.15 million and $40.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00064618 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019280 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00040776 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.00690413 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00089066 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.
aelf Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “
Buying and Selling aelf
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.
