aelf Market Cap Reaches $263.15 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $263.15 million and $40.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00064618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00040776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.51 or 0.00690413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00089066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00032408 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

