aelf Trading 28.9% Higher This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. aelf has a market cap of $262.14 million and approximately $45.91 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00058252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00040512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.00618644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00032321 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

