Aeon (AEON) Trading 164.9% Higher This Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 164.9% against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $23.74 million and approximately $342,786.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.78 or 0.00501837 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.