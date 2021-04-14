Aeron Trading 63.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $157,470.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded 63.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00060615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00630997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

