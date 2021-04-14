AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $1,418,625.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.33. 118,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,808. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $143.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,463,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 918,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 76,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.