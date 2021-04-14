Aeternity Reaches Market Cap of $109.42 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $109.42 million and $48.87 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 174.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,661,212 coins and its circulating supply is 334,840,268 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.