Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Affimed worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Affimed by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Affimed by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Affimed by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Affimed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $873.54 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Affimed has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $10.70.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

