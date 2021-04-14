Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $654.47

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 654.47 ($8.55) and traded as high as GBX 876 ($11.44). Aggreko shares last traded at GBX 872 ($11.39), with a volume of 1,379,741 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGK. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aggreko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 552 ($7.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 867.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 654.47. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. Aggreko’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

Aggreko Company Profile (LON:AGK)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

