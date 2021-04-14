Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Hits $1.33

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,459.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.58 or 0.03729256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00419863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $789.78 or 0.01244532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.51 or 0.00500326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00467844 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.00 or 0.00351401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

