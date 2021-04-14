Aion (AION) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $212.34 million and $23.65 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.13 or 1.00124551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.53 or 0.00472707 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00321459 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.00746141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003780 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

