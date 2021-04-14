AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Stock Price Up 2%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 168,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.31.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AIT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.