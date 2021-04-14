Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Barclays

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €24.00 ($28.24) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.92 ($22.25).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €19.03 ($22.39) on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.25 ($9.71) and a 12-month high of €20.35 ($23.94). The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.41.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

