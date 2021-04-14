Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIXXF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Aixtron alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIXXF remained flat at $$22.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.