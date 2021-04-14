Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.81 or 0.00353442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00180648 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00129661 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,069,683,104 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

