Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $31.24

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.24, but opened at $32.30. Alcoa shares last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 25,237 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

