Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin comprises approximately 1.2% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,957. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.