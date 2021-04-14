Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $171.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

