Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.67. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 803,300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,467 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,775,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,190 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

