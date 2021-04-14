Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 654,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.