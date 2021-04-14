Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the March 15th total of 654,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alfa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, aluminum automotive parts, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Nemak, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

