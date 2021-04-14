Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:AQN traded down C$0.29 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.18. 1,012,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,518. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$16.85 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.67. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7903828 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.