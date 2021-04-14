Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $121,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

