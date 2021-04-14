Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.
AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.
Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $121,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
